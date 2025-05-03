US OKs possible sale of F-16 training, sustainment for Ukraine

The US State Department approved the possible sale of F-16 training and sustainment related equipment to Ukraine, the Pentagon said Friday.

The estimated cost is $310.5 million.

"The proposed sale will improve Ukraine's capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring its pilots are effectively trained and by increasing its interoperability with the United States through comprehensive training with the U.S. Air Force," it said in a statement.

The principal contractors will include Valiant Integrated Services, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, BAE Systems, Inc. and AAR Corporation, it added.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress.











