RUSSIA SAYS 4 PEOPLE INJURED IN UKRAINES MASSIVE OVERNIGHT DRONE ATTACK

The Russian authorities said on Saturday that at least four people were injured in Ukraine's massive drone attack Friday night.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry statement, some 170 Ukrainian drones were shot down over six Russian regions overnight.

"During the past night, 170 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by air defense systems on duty from 22:00 to 05:00 (Moscow time, GMT1900-0200)," the ministry said.

Separately, the governor of the southern Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, reported that the port city of Novorossiysk suffered the most severe consequences.

"Three apartment buildings were damaged. As a result, according to preliminary data, four people were injured -- two adults and two children," he said.

This year, Ukraine launched several large-scale drone attacks on Russia, the biggest was registered in March, when 343 drones targeted Moscow and its suburbs, killing at least three people, injuring 17 others, and causing a halt of operations at the Russian capital's four airports.







