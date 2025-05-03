Israeli carries out drone airstrikes on southern Lebanon, again violating ceasefire agreement

Israel carried out three more drone strikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday, continuing the latest violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since Nov. 27, 2024.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), the Israeli army targeted a vehicle with a drone in the village of Kfarkila in the Marjayoun district.

It added: "The Israeli enemy carried out another drone strike between Markaba and Tallousa," also in the Marjayoun district.

"The Israeli enemy also dropped a stun grenade at the same targeted location between the villages of Markaba and Tallousa," it said.

It also stated that "a hostile airstrike targeted a vehicle in the town of Khartoum in the Sidon district."

The NNA did not report any casualties.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of nearly 200 people and the injuries of around 500 others.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.