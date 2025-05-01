HUNDREDS RALLY IN CENTRAL STOCKHOLM AGAINST ISRAELS ONGOING GENOCIDE IN GAZA ON MAY DAY

Hundreds rally in central Stockholm against Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza on May Day

Hundreds marched through central Stockholm on Wednesday to protest Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza, as part of larger International Workers' Day demonstrations featuring strong messages of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The protest, held in the Odenplan district, saw activists, citizens, and artists call for urgent humanitarian access to Gaza and accountability for what participants described as acts of genocide carried out by Israel.

The march proceeded peacefully toward Segel Torg Square under close police supervision.

Protesters carried banners reading "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Schools and hospitals are being bombed," and "Impose a genocide embargo on Israel."

Slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine" and "No to the Trump plan" echoed through the streets as demonstrators denounced international inaction in the face of what they called a humanitarian catastrophe.

On stage, local performers wearing Palestinian scarves dedicated songs to children in Gaza, drawing emotional responses from the crowd.

The protest focused not only on solidarity with Palestinians but also on broader issues of human rights and international justice.

Speaking to Anadolu, Swedish activist and academic Roberto Felicetti described the situation in Gaza as a modern-day genocide.

"Innocent people and children continue to be targeted. Remaining silent means being complicit in genocide," he said, urging international communities not to normalize what he called a massacre.

"This is not only a violation of human rights — it's an attack on democracy."

Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza's crossings, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than 52,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.