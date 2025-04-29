Israel’s intention is ultimate ‘elimination’ of Palestinians, Malaysia tells world court

Malaysia on Monday told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Israel's intention is the ultimate "displacement and elimination" of Palestinians.

"What are the obligations of an occupying power and of a member of United Nations that continues without regard for international law or human decency to obstruct, undermine and dismantle the very systems built to preserve human life and dignity in the occupied Palestinian territory?" Malaysian envoy Azalina Othman Said asked the court during public hearings on Israel's obligations in the occupied Palestinian territory.

"In last few weeks we have witnessed not only a renewed war against the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, but also statements by senior Israeli officials that leave no doubt (that) Israel's intention is to bring about the ultimate denial of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination to their eventual displacement and elimination," she said.

She pointed out how Israeli Defense Minister Katz recently issued threats against Gaza's civilian population, stressing that "this demonstrates Israel's intention in no uncertain terms."

"Threatening the civilian population of Gaza with destruction unless they remove Hamas and return the hostages, (this is) an objective that even Israel with all its military might has not even come close to achieving over a year-and-a-half of merciless killing and maiming," she added.

Public hearings started on Monday at the ICJ in The Hague to examine Israel's obligations in connection with its activities in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the World Court for its war on the Gaza Strip, where more than 52,000 people have been killed since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.