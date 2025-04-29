China signals openness to US business despite Boeing delivery freeze

China on Tuesday signalled a willingness to maintain business ties with US companies, even after Beijing told its airlines to halt deliveries of jets from US planemaker Boeing.



China is ready to promote commercial cooperation between firms from both nations, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said.



"China and the United States have maintained long-term mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of civil aviation, which has effectively promoted trade and personnel exchanges between the two countries," the spokesperson said.



The comments came after it emerged last week that, amid rising trade tensions, Chinese airlines would pause taking further deliveries of Boeing jets.



Three aircraft were ready for delivery, Boeing executive Kelly Ortberg told US broadcaster CNBC, adding that the company has about 50 planes scheduled for China this year. While some of those jets have yet to be built, Ortberg said Boeing could likely find alternative buyers for ones that were already in production.



The halt follows a sharp escalation in the US-China trade dispute. Washington recently imposed tariffs of up to 145% on Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to slap retaliatory duties of up to 125% on US imports.



