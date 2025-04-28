WHO sends emergency medical supplies to Iran after deadly explosion

The World Health Organization (WHO) has dispatched emergency medical supplies to Iran to help treat those injured in a recent deadly explosion, the agency's chief announced.

"Our thoughts are with the people in Iran affected by the tragic explosion. Deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X Sunday night.

Around 40 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured when a powerful blast tore through containers and shook the surrounding area at Bandar Abbas Port.

Images from the area show that a section of the port was badly damaged.

No details have yet been released about the cause of the blast.

However, Iranian authorities say they have not yet received any evidence indicating the explosion was an act of sabotage.





