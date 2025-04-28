Saudi, Iran FMs discuss Iran-US nuclear talks

The top diplomats of Saudi Arabia and Iran held talks over the phone on Monday to discuss indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

A Saudi Foreign Ministry readout said discussions between Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, took up bilateral ties and developments of the Iran-US nuclear talks mediated by Oman.

The two ministers exchanged views about regional and international issues and regional stability, the statement said, without providing details.

Saudi and Iranian officials have maintained regular meetings and contacts in recent years, aimed at stabilizing their bilateral relations and enhancing their coordination regarding regional issues.

Iran and the US held a third round of nuclear negotiations mediated by Oman on Saturday, with both sides acknowledging substantial progress in the initial phase.

The talks, primarily focused on Iran's nuclear program, have gradually moved from general discussions to more technical details, as Araghchi said after the end of Saturday's third round in the Omani capital.

US President Donald Trump threatened military action against Iran if a new nuclear agreement is not reached to replace the 2015 nuclear deal, from which Washington withdrew in 2018.





