India signs deal with France to procure 26 Rafale jets

India signed a deal worth around $7.4 billion with France on Monday for the procurement of 26 Rafale aircraft, according to an official statement.

India and France have signed an "intergovernmental agreement" for the procurement of 26 Rafale aircraft for the Indian Navy, the Defense Ministry said, adding that it also includes additional equipment for the Indian Air Force's existing Rafale fleet.

The agreement, signed by officials from both sides in New Delhi, includes the transfer of technology for the integration of indigenous weapons in India, as well as the establishment of a production facility for the Rafale fuselage.

Manufactured by France's Dassault Aviation, the Rafale-Marine is a carrier-borne, combat-ready aircraft with proven operational capabilities in maritime environments, and the delivery of these aircraft would be completed by 2030, with the crew undergoing training in France and India, said the statement.

The Defense Ministry said the Rafale-Marine has commonality with the Rafale being operated by the Indian Air Force, and its procurement will substantially "enhance joint operational capability, besides optimizing training and logistics for the aircraft for both (the) Indian Navy and IAF."

The induction would lead to the addition of a potent force multiplier to the Indian Navy's aircraft carriers, substantially boosting the nation's air power at sea, the ministry said.

In September 2016, India signed an agreement with France to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets for $8.8 billion. France has already delivered all 36 Rafale fighter jets to New Delhi.





