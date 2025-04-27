Trump announces reinstatement of Columbus Day

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he will reinstate Columbus Day "under the same rules, dates, and locations, as it has had for all of the many decades before!"

In his post on his proprietary social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he would be "bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes."

"The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much. They tore down his Statues, and put up nothing but "WOKE," or even worse, nothing at all! Well, you'll be happy to know, Christopher is going to make a major comeback," Trump said.

Columbus Day is celebrated in the US on the second Monday in October which will be Oct. 13 this year, the anniversary of Christopher Columbus's arrival in the Americas in 1492.

Citing the harm Indigenous tribes suffered because of his contributions to the European colonization of the Americas, some celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day as an alternative to Columbus Day.