Zelensky calls meeting with Trump in the Vatican 'very symbolic'

DPA WORLD Published April 26,2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy has said he had a "good meeting" with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral in the Vatican.



"We discussed a lot one on one," Zelensky wrote on X on Saturday. He expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine would bring results.



Zelensky said his goal was to achieve a "reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out."



He thanked Trump for the conversation, which he called a "very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results."



According to Ukrainian media, the conversation in St Peter's Basilica lasted around 15 minutes. A picture showed the two leaders - who were meeting in person for the first time since their historic Oval Office showdown in February - sitting on seats in a room in the church in the Vatican.



The White House earlier described the conversation as "very productive" and said further details would be announced later.











