Zelensky calls meeting with Trump in the Vatican 'very symbolic'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he had a "good meeting" with US President Donald Trump during Pope Francis's funeral at the Vatican.

DPA WORLD
Published April 26,2025
"We discussed a lot one on one," Zelensky wrote on X on Saturday. He expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine would bring results.

Zelensky said his goal was to achieve a "reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out."

He thanked Trump for the conversation, which he called a "very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results."

According to Ukrainian media, the conversation in St Peter's Basilica lasted around 15 minutes. A picture showed the two leaders - who were meeting in person for the first time since their historic Oval Office showdown in February - sitting on seats in a room in the church in the Vatican.

The White House earlier described the conversation as "very productive" and said further details would be announced later.