Trump threatens Russia with sanctions following meeting with Zelensky

US Presidentthreatened to impose sanctions onafter his meeting with Ukrainian Presidenton Saturday.There is no reason for Russian President"to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform."It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions?' Too many people are dying!!!" he continued.His comments come as Washington puts pressure onto accept an agreement to end the war that would involve steep concessions, financially and territorially, and as Moscow continues to bombard its neighbour despite stated calls for peace.