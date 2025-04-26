Trump threatens Russia with sanctions following meeting with Zelensky

 Contact Us
Following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Russia.

Published April 26,2025
There is no reason for Russian President Vladimir Putin "to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions?' Too many people are dying!!!" he continued.

His comments come as Washington puts pressure on Ukraine to accept an agreement to end the war that would involve steep concessions, financially and territorially, and as Moscow continues to bombard its neighbour despite stated calls for peace.