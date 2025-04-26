Death toll from explosion at southern Iran port rises to 14, with 750 injured

The death toll from a devastating explosion that rocked the sprawling Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran on Saturday has risen to 14, according to officials, with at least 750 others injured.

In an interview with the state broadcaster, Interior Minister Eskander Momeni, who is currently in the city of Bandar Abbas where the port is located, confirmed the rise in fatalities from 8 to 14.

He said 200 more of the injured have been discharged from hospitals, and 300 others are still undergoing treatment.

The minister added that the fire has been contained from spreading to other areas by establishing necessary separations, noting that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has also been engaged in firefighting efforts as well as resources from neighboring provinces.

Momeni said the port and customs operational systems have not suffered any serious damage, so an order has been issued to resume loading, cargo clearance, and customs activities at the port.

At the time of filing this report, firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire, which Momeni insisted is the main priority after the completion of rescue operations.

He emphasized that all resources from other cities, including the capital Tehran, have been dispatched to Bandar Abbas, and it is expected that the blaze would be contained within the next few hours.

Earlier, President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a statement on X, expressed his sorrow and sympathy with the victims and issued an order to investigate the cause of the incident.

He said the interior minister had been sent to the region as his special representative "to conduct a thorough investigation into the dimensions of the incident, ensure necessary coordination, and attend to the condition of the injured."

In a directive, Iran's Customs Administration ordered all customs offices to halt the dispatch of export and transit shipments destined for Shahid Rajaee Customs at Bandar Abbas until further notice.

According to local media, the fire broke out around 12 pm local time (08:30 GMT) at Shahid Rajaee Port, specifically in the container dock area. Initial reports suggested the presence of flammable materials near the site of the explosion.

Quoting witnesses, reports indicated that the minor fire quickly spread and triggered the explosion due to the 40 degrees Celsius heat and the accumulation of flammable substances.

The strategically important port, located in the southern Hormozgan province, lies about 15 kilometers southwest of the port of Bandar Abbas on the northern shore of the Strait of Hormuz.