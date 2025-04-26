Palestinian shot by Israeli army in West Bank succumbs to wounds

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Saturday the death of a young man from injuries sustained by Israeli army gunfire.

In a statement, the ministry said Ahmad Ibrahim Nassarrah, 32, succumbed to critical wounds he sustained in the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus, nearly two months ago.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces also conducted several overnight raids, injuring two Palestinians, including a child, and arresting four others in different towns across the occupied West Bank.

According to the Wafa news agency and the Palestinian Information Center, the raids targeted areas in Hebron, Bethlehem, and Ramallah.

Separately, in Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah, a Palestinian man was shot in the chest during clashes with Israeli forces as illegal settlers tried to advance.

Deadly attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have persisted for years, but tensions and attacks intensified since Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023.

Last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.