Dengue, malaria risks surge in Myanmar quake-hit areas, warns WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday warned of a sharply rising risk of infectious disease outbreaks in Myanmar's earthquake-affected areas, as thousands remain displaced in makeshift shelters ahead of the monsoon season.

"The risk of infectious disease outbreaks is rising sharply. With the monsoon season approaching, the threat of dengue and malaria is becoming a reality," Thushara Fernando, WHO representative to Myanmar, said during a UN press briefing in Geneva.

One month after twin earthquakes struck central Myanmar, more than 3,700 people have been confirmed dead, over 5,100 injured and at least 114 still missing. Tens of thousands are living in fragile conditions—many in tents made of plastic sheets, pitched beside stagnant water without mosquito nets or adequate sanitation.

"I want to draw your attention to Mandalay, where our staff recently met families sheltering under plastic sheets in a football field. After a rain—the monsoon rains are yet to come—the ground had turned to thick, ankle-deep mud," Fernando said. "When it rains, they cannot sleep. When it stops, they fear the wind might tear their only shelter away."

While acute watery diarrhea has already been reported, WHO fears the worst is yet to come without urgent intervention.

The agency has delivered 170 tons of emergency supplies, deployed 22 emergency medical teams, and launched a dengue prevention campaign including 6.2 tons of larvicide and 500 insecticide-treated tent nets, according to the representative.

But the response remains underfunded. WHO is appealing for $8 million to sustain operations and prevent a looming secondary health crisis.

"The emergency is far from over," Fernando stressed. "We have a responsibility to match the strength of the people of Myanmar with the commitment of our own—not only to respond, but to restore."





