TESLAS EU SALES DROP 45% IN Q1

In the first quarter of this year, Tesla car sales in European Union (EU) countries fell by 45% compared to the same period last year, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

Tesla, owned by U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, saw a decline in sales in the EU. In March, Tesla sold 18,224 cars, a 36% drop from 28,463 units last year. The brand's share of total new car sales in the EU dropped from 2.8% to 1.8% in March.

From January to March, Tesla's sales in the EU decreased by 45% compared to last year. In the first quarter of 2023, Tesla sold 65,774 cars, while this year it sold 36,167 units. The company's total market share in the EU fell from 2.4% to 1.3%.

Meanwhile, electric vehicle sales in the EU increased by 23.9% in the first quarter compared to last year, reaching 412,997 units. Electric cars now account for 15.2% of total sales.

Tesla's sales in European countries have been rapidly declining recently. Musk's controversial behaviors, such as the hand gesture during U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration, support for far-right politicians in Germany, and involvement in British politics, have led to a distancing between Europeans and the company