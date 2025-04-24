Sailor from French carrier strike group reported missing during transit

A sailor from French carrier strike group (GAN) was reported missing during their return transit to Toulon, French defense minister announced Thursday.

"During the night of Wednesday, April 23 to Thursday, April 24, a sailor from one of the units of the carrier strike group (GAN) was reported missing. The vessels of the strike group were on their return transit to their home port in Toulon," French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu wrote on X.

He noted that search efforts initiated onboard proved unsuccessful, stressing that the GAN immediately turned back to conduct search operations at sea.

"As the search continues, the family of the missing sailor has been informed of the disappearance," Lecornu added.



