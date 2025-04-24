Becciu seeks Papal election spot despite conviction

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu from Sardinia, Italy, who was convicted of financial crimes in the Vatican, has expressed his intention to participate in the upcoming papal election. In 2020, Pope Francis requested Becciu to relinquish his cardinal privileges due to a financial scandal in the Vatican.

Becciu had served as the "sostituto" (assistant) in the Vatican's Secretariat of State, granting him direct access to the Pope. He was later appointed to manage the Vatican's canonization department.

In 2023, Becciu was convicted of embezzling funds and fraud, receiving a 5.5-year prison sentence, becoming the first cardinal convicted by the Vatican's criminal court.

Despite rejecting the charges, Becciu has appealed the decision, and the appeal process is still ongoing. He continues to live in a Vatican residence during this time.

In a statement on Tuesday, Becciu noted that there was "no clear will to exclude me from the conclave, and my resignation was not requested in writing."

Although the Vatican's press office has listed Becciu as a "non-voting" cardinal, the decision on his participation will likely be made by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who will manage the conclave proceedings.

Becciu's trial focused on the Vatican's substantial financial loss due to a property investment in London.

Pope Francis had changed Vatican law to allow cardinals to be tried in Vatican courts as part of his efforts to clean up financial irregularities within the Vatican during his papacy.

Although Becciu lost his cardinal rights, he has not technically been expelled from the College of Cardinals, thus maintaining the right to attend pre-conclave discussions.

However, only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote in the papal election. Becciu, at 76, is eligible to participate.