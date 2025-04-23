German media claims Russian intelligence behind European air cargo sabotage

Russian military intelligence orchestrated parcel fires targeting European air cargo shipments last year, German public broadcasters NDR and WDR reported on Wednesday.

According to the exclusive report, German authorities and their European partners have identified several suspects following a fire at a DHL logistics center at Leipzig airport in July 2024.

The suspects sent multiple packages containing incendiary devices from Lithuania — two parcels were destined for Poland and two for the UK, according to the investigators. During a stopover in Leipzig, one of the London-bound packages ignited. The incident occurred before the cargo was loaded onto the aircraft, and investigators noted it was "purely coincidental" that the device did not detonate during flight.

According to NDR and WDR, European investigators have uncovered evidence linking the Russian military intelligence service GRU to these sabotage acts, which were carried out through a network of approximately 10 people. These individuals were low-level "disposable agents" — not official intelligence employees — who were allegedly recruited through messaging services like Telegram to carry out such tasks.

Russia's embassy in Berlin dismissed the allegations, describing them as "paranoia" and "conspiracy theories."

Germany's relations with Russia have deteriorated dramatically since the war in Ukraine began in 2022. Berlin has accused Moscow of violating international law, suspended bilateral cooperation, and imposed strict economic sanctions. German politicians have consistently pointed to Russia's use of hybrid warfare tactics — including cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and sabotage attempts — to undermine Western support for Ukraine.









