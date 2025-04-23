TRUMPS POPULARITY WITH US VOTERS SLUMPS IN OPINION POLLS

US President Donald Trump's popularity has sunk since his riotous return to the White House, polls showed Wednesday, with Americans criticizing him on key issues of the economy and immigration.

The Republican has unleashed a flood of actions -- from sweeping tariffs to immigration crackdowns -- to deliver on what he considers an overwhelming mandate from US voters.

But an Economist/YouGov survey found a downward trend in Trump's approval rating, with 41 percent of Americans now signaling support compared to around half in January.

Another poll, by Pew Research Center, found Trump's job rating has dropped from 47 percent in February to 40 percent today -- significantly lower than his predecessor Joe Biden's score of 59 percent in April 2021.

Overall, Trump's average approval rating of 45 percent in his first three months back in office has been below all other post-World War II presidents elected in the United States, Gallup said last week.

Results also show Americans losing confidence in Trump's ability to handle key issues such as the economy.

Voters last year viewed the 78-year-old billionaire as strong on the economy, but his imposition of sweeping tariffs on trade partners this month has rattled global markets.

Some 54 percent of Americans now feel the economy is getting worse, compared to 37 percent in January, according to the Economist/YouGov poll.

Trump's approval rating is notably lagging on the cost of living, a Reuters/Ipsos survey showed, with just 31 percent of Americans approving of his performance on that issue.

Inflation was a hot topic in the November election, with Trump vowing to immediately lower prices as president.

He has seen a similar downward trend on immigration -- another typically strong area for Trump, who has led a hardline deportation strategy targeting undocumented migrants which has pitted him in legal battles with the courts.

The Economist/YouGov poll found that 45 percent of Americans approve of how Trump is handling immigration, compared with 50 percent two weeks ago.

Polls also show a drop in support among some key demographics that helped Trump return to power by picking him over Democratic election rival Kamala Harris.

They include Hispanic voters, whose approval score has dropped from 36 percent in early February to 27 percent, according to the Pew poll.







