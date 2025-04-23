US defense chief orders makeup studio installed at Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently ordered a makeup studio installed next to the Pentagon media briefing room, CBS News reported Wednesday.

CBS News, citing multiple sources, said the room will be used to prepare for television appearances.

Sources said the cost of renovation was several thousand dollars, at a time when the Trump administration is searching for cost-cutting measures.

"Changes and upgrades to the Pentagon Briefing Room are nothing new and routinely happen during changes in an administration," an agency spokesperson was quoted in the report.

The spokesperson said the green room will be available to senior leaders and VIPs prior to media engagements.

"Sources say his favorite makeup products at the Pentagon are concealer and coverup," US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer commented.







