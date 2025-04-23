Fresh US sanctions reflect ‘lack of goodwill’ for negotiations: Iran

Iran on Wednesday condemned the fresh US sanctions, saying the penalties reflect Washington's lack of goodwill for negotiations.

The US Department of the Treasury imposed new sanctions on Tuesday against an Iranian businessman and his large shipping network for allegedly selling oil and gas to other countries.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the fresh sanctions undermine the US claim of willingness to negotiate with Iran on its nuclear program, according to the state news agency IRNA.

He called the US sanctions a "bullying and illegal measure," saying the penalties reflect a lack of goodwill and seriousness.

"The imposition of unilateral sanctions against the Iranian nation is an arbitrary and illegal act, contradicting fundamental principles of international law," Baqaei said, calling for holding the US administration accountable for "gross human rights violations."

Washington claims that revenue from exporting oil is used to fund Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs and armed groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Tuesday that the Trump administration will vigorously enforce all US sanctions on Iran "as part of its maximum pressure campaign."

Iran and the US held two rounds of negotiations in Oman and Italy earlier this month, with both countries describing the talks as "constructive."

Trump has threatened military action against Iran if a new nuclear agreement is not reached to replace the 2015 nuclear deal brokered under the Obama administration.