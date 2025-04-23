Children will make world better place despite 'evil and wrongdoing' that exists: Erdoğan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said that children will make the world a better place despite all of the "evil and wrongdoing" that exists.

Erdoğan made the remarks during his speech at TRT's 47th International Children's Festival, which was held on the occasion of April 23 to commemorate National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

He congratulated every child in Türkiye and around the world.

"I remember with gratitude our founding father Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who dedicated this holiday to you, along with all our statesmen, martyrs, and veterans," he said.

Erdoğan said over 130,000 children from 120 different countries have already been hosted in Türkiye for these celebrations, adding: "I hope the joy you feel today never fades and that smiles never leave your faces throughout your lives."

"In short, the rest of the dreams that we have fought so hard for and brought to a certain point through struggle and sacrifice—those dreams will be turned into reality by you," he further said.