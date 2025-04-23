Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Istanbul, causing widespread panic

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye on Wednesday, with the epicenter being Istanbul's Silivri district, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

The quake hit at 12.49 local time (0949 GMT) and was felt strongly across Istanbul and neighboring provinces, prompting residents to flee buildings in fear.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck at 13.02 (10:02 GMT), with the epicenter off the coast of Buyukcekmece in the Sea of Marmara.

AFAD said all relevant institutions and response teams had been mobilized and field scans were underway to assess potential damage and ensure public safety.

"As of now, no reports of destruction have been received, and our relevant units are continuing their field scanning efforts," the Istanbul governor's office said.

It warned citizens not to enter buildings that were damaged or suspected to be damaged due to the tremors, to avoid using vehicles unless necessary, and to refrain from using mobile networks except in emergencies.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "I extend my well wishes to our citizens, we are closely monitoring the developments."

He received information about the earthquakes from the interior minister, environment minister, health minister, as well as the head of AFAD and the governor of Istanbul, according to the Communications Directorate.