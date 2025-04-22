NewsWorld
White House says it has received trade deal proposals from 18 countries
On Tuesday, the White House announced that the Trump administration has received trade deal proposals from 18 countries. Additionally, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other officials are currently meeting with representatives from 34 nations to engage in trade discussions.
