'Startup culture in West Bank': UK MPs slam pro-Israel lawyer over 'out-of-touch' Palestinian future vision

A British parliamentary inquiry into the Israel-Palestine conflict descended into a fiery and confrontational exchange on Tuesday when a pro-Israel lawyer clashed with senior MPs over the war in Gaza and Israel's treatment of Palestinians.

Natasha Hausdorff, director of UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), was asked by the members of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, which is currently conducting an inquiry into the UK government's response to the ongoing conflict.

The session, which was broadcast live by the parliament TV, quickly turned tense, particularly between Hausdorff and Labour MP Emily Thornberry, who chaired the committee.

The session began with Thornberry repeatedly pressing Hausdorff to describe what a "positive future" might look like for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Hausdorff responded by claiming that Israel has sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, which the United Nations, the International Court of Justice, and the British government all regard as Palestinian territories under Israeli occupation.

Hausdorff dismissed the authority of international institutions. "They could not be trusted," she said.

Thornberry challenged her further, asking: "It's not the Israeli government's position that Israel's border goes from the river to the sea?"

Hausdorff replied, "Israel does not need to state that," arguing that such a border is simply the reality.

She shifted her focus to Hamas, calling for the group's defeat and the end of what she described as "indoctrination and incentivization to terror."

Trying to maintain order, Thornberry interjected, "Let's keep ourselves calm," and repeated her original question.

- 'That is an extraordinary allegation'

Eventually, Hausdorff shockingly suggested a business-oriented environment in Palestinian areas.

"When I've visited Ramallah, the biggest cause for optimism I have seen is looking at a visit to a venture capital startup fund looking to create Silicon Valley, a startup culture in the West Bank, in Ramallah, specifically looking to create a Palestinian middle class with a stake in society that can hold its corrupt leadership to account," she said.

Thornberry replied curtly: "The public will have heard your answers."

As the questioning continued, Hausdorff made a statement that further inflamed tensions.

Defending Israel's conduct in Gaza, she claimed: "The two entities I'm aware of that Israel has shared elements of sensitive intelligence with—the US and Britain—have consistently said they do not have concerns about Israel's approach to humanitarian law so far as—"

She was abruptly cut off by Thornberry: "Oh no. That is an extraordinary allegation."

When Hausdorff objected to the interruption, Thornberry warned: "Be careful what you're saying."

"I beg your pardon?" Hausdorff responded indignantly, accusing the committee of trying to silence her. "I came to parliament in good faith," she said, adding: "Yet (I've been) told to be quiet" while answering questions.

"Please answer this question accurately and with care," Thornberry replied.

She then implied the arms embargo was imposed due to fears that Israel might be violating humanitarian law.

Hausdorff rejected this, saying the UK's decision was "political" and "deeply, deeply troubling."

The session took another dramatic turn when Hausdorff claimed that "the Israeli military has conducted itself with more respect for international humanitarian law than any other army in history."

- 'Outrageous claim'

Labour MP Alex Ballinger, a former British army serviceman, was visibly angered. "I take your claim that the (Israeli army) has the highest standards of international humanitarian law for any army in history as outrageous," he said.

"Having served in the British military myself, I think that is a particularly staggering claim."

Hausdorff stood by her statement, citing unnamed British military figures who, she said, had made similar remarks.

Later, when asked about reports of Israel blocking humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza, Hausdorff deflected by referring to historical events.

Thornberry again reprimanded her: "Answer the question that you've been asked. You've been asked specifically about aid not getting in, and you're talking about another period of time."

Hausdorff responded: "If indeed individuals are facing food insecurity in Gaza," but she tried to avoid naming Israel, which has been blocking border crossings in Gaza, instead blaming the Palestinian group, saying: "Hamas is stealing aid."

She did not stop there, accusing the British government of providing covert support to Hamas. "The UK's policy is to encourage Hamas," she claimed.

Thornberry could be heard muttering in disbelief: "Delusional, delusional. Extraordinary, extraordinary."