Putin says his country to host special Russian-Arab summit this year

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that Russia will host a special Russian-Arab summit later this year.

The announcement came during Putin's meeting at the Kremlin with the Omani sultan, Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said.

Putin noted that Sultan Haitham and his accompanying delegation have been invited to take part in the upcoming event.

The Russian leader highlighted that 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Oman.

"We share a strong history, and our contacts continue to develop. We have prepared for your visit across all sectors," Putin said.

"Much more remains to be done in the field of trade and economic cooperation, but we now have an opportunity to expand ties in logistics, transportation, mutual investment, and agriculture," he added.

Sultan Haitham, in turn, expressed his country's desire to deepen its ties with Russia for the mutual benefit of both nations.

"We seek to build privileged and mutually beneficial relations with Russia in the interests of our peoples," he said.

"This morning, we held a meeting with representatives of Russian business, and we are very interested in expanding cooperation, particularly in agriculture and trade."

"Our investment authority is already actively working with several Russian entities and departments to attract mutual investment," he said.