Engine fire forces Delta passengers to evacuate on slides at Orlando airport

Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight were evacuated via emergency slides at Orlando International Airport in Florida, after an engine caught fire as the plane was preparing to take off, NBC News reported on Monday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Flight 1213 was pushing back from the gate at approximately 11.15 a.m. local time (1515GMT) when flames were observed in the tailpipe of one of the engines.

The Airbus A330 was scheduled to fly to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Delta Air Lines confirmed that the plane was at full capacity, carrying 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and two pilots.

All passengers were safely evacuated using inflatable slides, and no injuries were reported.

Video footage shared by passengers on social media showed smoke and visible damage to one of the wings.

Air traffic control audio, recorded by Broadcastify, captured a controller stating: "We're calling the fire trucks right now, we see that."

Delta said its maintenance teams would conduct a full inspection of the aircraft to determine the cause of the fire.

The FAA has launched an official investigation.

"Nothing is more important than safety," Delta said in a statement. "We appreciate our customers' cooperation and apologize for the experience."

The airline arranged for another aircraft to transport the affected passengers to their final destination later in the day.