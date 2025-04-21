Putin expresses condolences over death of Pope Francis

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over the death of Pope Francis, who died earlier Monday at the age of 88 due to a prolonged illness.

In a letter addressed to Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, published by the Kremlin, Putin said Pope Francis "enjoyed great international authority as a faithful servant of Christian teaching, a wise religious and statesman, and a consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice."

"During all the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted the development of dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches, as well as constructive interaction between Russia and the Holy See," Putin further said.

He also said he had the opportunity to communicate with him on many occasions and will "forever preserve the brightest memory of him," describing him as an "outstanding person."

"In this sorrowful hour, I would like to convey to you and the entire Catholic clergy words of sympathy and support," he added.

Pope Francis was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Dec. 17, 1936, to Italian immigrant parents.

He studied in Argentina and later in Germany before being ordained as a Jesuit priest in 1969.

Over a decade into his papacy, Pope Francis remained a figure of admiration and controversy.

He sought to reform the Vatican's bureaucracy, tackle corruption, and address some of the church's most pressing challenges.

While he was hailed for his humility and commitment to social justice, his leadership also drew sharp resistance from conservatives within the church and beyond.

The late pontiff was admitted to a hospital in Rome in February with bronchitis, which developed into bilateral pneumonia. He was discharged after 38 days to continue his recovery in his Vatican residence. The Vatican announced his death earlier Monday.