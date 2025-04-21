Pope Francis' death: Who are top contenders to lead the Catholic Church?

A nun carries a cross and a picture of Pope Francis as she prays in St. Peter's Square following the death of Pope Francis, Vatican City, 21 April 2025. (EPA Photo)

With the passing of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church faces a defining moment, as the College of Cardinals prepares to gather in Vatican City to elect a new pope.

For the first time in centuries, the world's 1.3 billion Catholics may see a pontiff emerge from Africa or Asia, regions that are traditionally underrepresented in the Church's highest office.

Following Pope Francis' funeral, the conclave, a solemn and secretive process, will begin in the Sistine Chapel, with cardinals under the age of 80 voting in successive ballots until one candidate receives a two-thirds majority.

Pope Francis died earlier Monday at the age of 88 after a long illness.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 17, 1936. Pope Francis has remained a figure of both admiration and controversy for more than a decade.

While Europe has long dominated the papacy, growing attention is being given to candidates from the Global South, reflecting shifting influence within the Church.

PETER TURKSON



Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana is considered one of Africa's most energetic and internationally respected church leaders.

The 76-year-old former Archbishop of Cape Coast was appointed cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 2003 and played a key role under Pope Francis as the head of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace.

Turkson is widely known in the church's social justice circles as an advocate for climate change, poverty, and economic justice, and was sent by Pope Francis as a peace envoy to South Sudan.

If elected, Turkson would be the first Black pope in years, a historic move that could deepen the Church's ties to Africa.

LUIS ANTONIO TAGLE



Luis Antonio Tagle, former Archbishop of Manila known as "Asian Francis," is another strong contender.

The 67-year-old is now Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples at the Vatican. Considered a liberal cardinal, he has emerged as a passionate advocate for social justice and inclusivity, emphasizing compassion for the poor and marginalized.

Tagle's election would mark another significant milestone in Church history, as he would become the first Asian pope.

PIETRO PAROLIN



Cardinal Pietro Parolin, an Italian Catholic prelate, has been the Vatican's Secretary of State since 2013.

As one of the Vatican's most experienced officials, the 70-year-old has also served on the Council of Cardinals since 2014.

He is widely regarded as an advocate for poverty, economic justice, and climate change and has played an important role in diplomatic negotiations with China and Middle Eastern governments.

PETER ERDO



Peter Erdo is a Hungarian cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church.

He has been Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest since 2003, and if elected, he would be the second Pope to administer in the former Soviet bloc, following John Paul II.

Other candidates include French Guinea's Robert Sarah, Italy's Matteo Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna, and Malta's Mario Grech.