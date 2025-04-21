'Humanist who championed the poor': Latin America mourns death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Church, announced his death from the Casa Santa Marta building in the Vatican on Monday.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father," he said.

Tributes have poured in from leaders across Latin America, where a majority of the population identifies as Catholic and where Pope Francis was perceived as exceptionally close to the region.

- Argentina

Argentina's President Javier Milei declared seven days of national mourning in Pope Francis's home country.

"It is with profound sorrow that I learned this sad morning that Pope Francis, Jorge Bergoglio, passed away today and is now resting in peace," Milei said on his X account.

"Despite differences that seem minor today, having been able to know him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honor for me."

Milei was the first leader in the region to express condolences following the pontiff's death.

"As President, as an Argentine, and, fundamentally, as a man of faith, I bid farewell to the Holy Father and I share in the grief of all those who mourn this sad news."

- Brazil

Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva, whose country Pope Francis visited, shared photos of himself with the pontiff.

The Brazilian leader remembered Pope Francis as "a voice of respect and acceptance of others."

"Pope Francis lived and spread in his daily life the love, tolerance, and solidarity that are the basis of Christian teachings," Lula posted on X.

He highlighted Pope Francis's significant contribution in "bringing the issue of climate change to the Vatican."

"He vigorously criticized the economic models that led humanity to produce so many injustices. He demonstrated that this same model generates inequality between countries and people. And he consistently stood by those who needed it most: the poor, refugees, young people, the elderly, and victims of war and all forms of prejudice."

Lula also declared seven days of mourning in Brazil.

- Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he "lost a great friend."

"I feel somewhat alone," Petro posted on X.

He praised Pope Francis for "perfectly understanding his role as a spiritual leader in the great struggle of life."

"His encyclicals will pass into history if we are capable of building a humanity that defends the greater good: Life."

- Ecuador

In a post on X, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said "the world has lost a spiritual leader who exemplified courage in pursuing change, simplicity, and faith."

"From Ecuador, we join in prayer with the entire Church and the millions of faithful who commemorate the passing of Pope Francis today."

- Chile

Chilean President Gabriel Boric remembered Francis as a man who "brought the Church closer to the people in a world where the spiritual seemed to have receded."

"A heartfelt embrace to all who profess the Catholic faith and especially to the Argentine community."

- Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo expressed her sorrow for the death of the leader of the Catholic Church and a prominent global figure.

Sheinbaum shared a message highlighting the importance of the pontiff's legacy, describing him as a defender of the poor, peace, and equality.

"Pope Francis has died. A humanist who championed the poor, peace, and equality. He leaves a profound legacy of genuine love for one's neighbor. For Catholics and non-Catholics alike, this is a significant loss. Knowing him was a great honor and privilege. Rest in peace."