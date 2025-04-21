Hamas: Several Israeli soldiers killed, injured in Gaza City ambush

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Monday that several Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in an ambush in Gaza City.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said that its fighters had detonated a tunnel shaft after luring an Israeli force into it in the Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report.

Earlier on Monday, the Qassam Brigade released a clip documenting its fighters targeting Israeli forces on Al-Awda Street east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza on April 19.

The Israeli army resumed its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on March 18, and has since killed 1,864 people and injured nearly 4,900 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 51,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.