FTC accuses Uber of misleading subscribers

On Monday, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies, alleging that the company enrolled some customers in its Uber One subscription service without their consent and made misleading statements about the program.

Published April 21,2025
The service costs $9.99 a month and offers discounts on fees associated with Uber's ride hailing and food delivery apps.

Uber falsely claimed that users would save about $25 a month through the service and deceived users about how easy it was to cancel, the FTC said in the lawsuit filed in San Francisco.

"Americans are tired of getting signed up for unwanted subscriptions that seem impossible to cancel," FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson said. "The Trump-Vance FTC is fighting back on behalf of the American people."