Published April 20,2025
CHINA, EGYPT HOLD 1ST JOINT AIR FORCE DRILL

China and Egypt held their first joint air force drill, Chinese media reported on Sunday.

Named "Eagles of Civilization 2025," the joint air force exercise kicked off at an air base in Egypt on Saturday morning, with China deploying fighter jets, early warning aircraft, tanker aircraft and helicopters to the drill, state-run CCTV reported.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's J-10C fighter jet, YU-20 aerial tanker aircraft and KJ-500 early warning aircraft are participating in the ongoing exercise, while the Egyptian side has deployed the MiG-29 fighter jets.

The exercise featured a long-distance maneuvering.

The drill holds significant importance for promoting practical cooperation as well as boosting friendship and mutua