Trump says he hopes Ukraine, Russia will make a deal this week

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hopes Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week to end the conflict in Ukraine.



"BOTH WILL THEN START TO DO BIG BUSINESS WITH THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WHICH IS THRIVING, AND MAKE A FORTUNE!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.



Trump recently called on Ukraine and Russia to show willingness to compromise in the war that Russia started when it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago.



The US government made it clear that it could otherwise halt efforts to end the war.



Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a brief ceasefire on Saturday for the Easter holiday, but both sides have accused each other of not refraining from attacks.



However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recognized that at least there had been no air raids and on Sunday suggested that any strikes using long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure should cease for a period of at least 30 days.









