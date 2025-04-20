News Sports Ukraine seeks apology from Fox News for labelling Kyiv a Russian city

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has rebuked US broadcaster Fox News for misidentifying Kyiv as a Russian city in an on-screen caption. The mistake took place while covering Easter religious ceremonies. Fox News aired footage from Kyiv, Moscow and the Vatican at the same time. However, the caption incorrectly identified Kyiv as part of Russia.

DPA SPORTS Published April 20,2025

"If this was a mistake rather than a deliberate political statement, there should be an apology and an investigation into who made the mistake," ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi wrote on X on Sunday.



The error occurred during coverage of Easter religious services, in which Fox News simultaneously showed footage from Kyiv, Moscow and the Vatican. Kyiv was falsely labelled as being part of Russia in the caption.



The mislabelling drew criticism given Fox News' reputation as a platform aligned with US President Donald Trump, who has long been accused of maintaining friendly ties with the Kremlin.



Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine just over three years ago, including an assault on Kiev in the early days of the conflict. However, Russian forces ultimately failed in their bid to seize the capital.









