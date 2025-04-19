SICILYS MOUNT ETNA ERUPTS AGAIN, SPEWS ASH AND LAVA

 Contact Us
Published April 19,2025
Mt. Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano, erupted again Friday evening on the Italian island of Sicily, sending ash and lava from its southeastern crater through early Saturday.

The eruption began around 7 pm (1700GMT) at the southeastern crater, located at an altitude of 2,900 meters (9,514 feet), according to local media reports. The lava split into three flows moving southeast down the slope, Italian daily La Stampa reported.

Residents said rumbling from the explosion was heard clearly in nearby villages.

The Catania branch of Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology confirmed the activity.

An orange aviation alert was issued overnight for aircraft flying near the area due to volcanic emissions.

Catania Airport, near the volcano, remained fully operational and flights continued on schedule, officials reported.

Mount Etna, with an elevation of about 3,300 m (10,827 ft), is the tallest active volcano in continental Europe. The latest eruption is the fourth since the beginning of April, following another active period in February.