Moscow, Kyiv exchange prisoners of war ahead of Easter

Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war again on Holy Saturday.A total of 246 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers returned to their own troops at an unspecified location on the border with Belarus, according to the Ministry of Defence in Moscow."Additionally, as a gesture of goodwill, 31 wounded prisoners of war were exchanged for 15 wounded Russian soldiers who urgently need medical care," the statement said.The exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.The warring parties have exchanged prisoners of war several times in the more than three years since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 4,552 Ukrainian soldiers have been able to return home in this way.Just on Good Friday, Ukraine and Russia exchanged hundreds of soldiers' bodies.The Ukrainian side received 909 bodies, according to the staff responsible for prisoner of war affairs in Kyiv. The soldiers were reportedly killed in battles in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy and Kharkiv.Some were brought from morgues in Russia.Ukrainian troops controlled parts of the western Russian border region of Kursk for months.In return, the Russian side received the remains of 41 of its own soldiers.The exchange took place under the mediation of the International Red Cross, according to Ukrainian sources.