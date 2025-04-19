Putin declares unilateral Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

 Contact Us
Russian President Vladimir Putin has unilaterally declared a ceasefire in Ukraine over Easter for the first time since he launched his war on the neighbouring country over three years ago, the Kremlin's press service said on Saturday.

Published April 19,2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a unilateral Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, ordering his forces to end hostilities at 6 p.m. Moscow time (1500 GMT) on Saturday until the end of Sunday.

"Based on humanitarian considerations ... the Russian side announces an Easter truce. I order a stop to all military activities for this period," Putin told his military chief, Valery Gerasimov, at a meeting in the Kremlin.

"We assume that Ukraine will follow our example. At the same time, our troops should be prepared to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations by the enemy, any aggressive actions," Putin added.