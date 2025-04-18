Palestinian president arrives in Damascus for official meeting with Syrian counterpart

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Damascus on Friday for a formal meeting with his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The two are expected to discuss bilateral relations and latest developments surrounding the Palestinian cause, according to state media.

Palestine's Ambassador to Syria Samir Rifai confirmed the visit, but did not provide details on the agenda of the meeting.

Abbas and Sharaa also met on the sidelines of the emergency Arab summit in Cairo last month.

In January, a Palestinian delegation headed by Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa visited Syria and met Sharaa, who became the country's president after the downfall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.