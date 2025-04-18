NewsWorld
US open to recognizing Crimea as Russian in Ukraine deal
According to sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg News reported on Friday that the United States is ready to acknowledge Russian authority over Crimea as a component of a larger peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.
