Starmer, Trump discuss trade ties, global security issues

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone Friday about bilateral trade and pressing international security concerns.



According to a readout from 10 Downing Street, the leaders addressed the ongoing "productive trade discussions" between the UK and the US.

Starmer reaffirmed his commitment to "free and open trade" while stressing the need to "protect the national interest."

The conversation also covered an array of global security issues, such as Iran, the conflict in Ukraine, as well as recent US-led actions against the Houthis in Yemen.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

The White House said Trump indicated that "he looks forward to his upcoming State Visit with His Majesty King Charles III in the United Kingdom later this year."

They also discussed trade, talks to "bring the conflict in Ukraine to a peaceful resolution, and regional security in the Middle East," it added.