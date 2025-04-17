Trump holds 'productive' talks with Mexico, Japan

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he held a "very productive" phone call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and met top Japanese trade officials.

"Had a very productive call with the President of Mexico yesterday," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. "Likewise, I met with the highest level Japanese Trade Representatives. It was a very productive meeting."

"Every Nation, including China, wants to meet! Today, Italy!" he said, ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House.









