Emir of Qatar arrives in Moscow for official talks with Putin

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Russia on Thursday for an official visit for talks with President Vladimir Putin.
Al Thani's plane touched down at Moscow's Vnukovo-2 government airport, where he was welcomed by an official delegation.
Following his arrival, the Qatari delegation headed to the Kremlin, where the two leaders are expected to discuss a broad range of issues related to bilateral cooperation, with a focus on trade, economic relations, and humanitarian collaboration.
The agenda will also include several pressing international topics.
Given Qatar's involvement in facilitating humanitarian initiatives between Russia and Ukraine -- such as prisoner exchanges and the return of children -- the meeting is expected to include discussions on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the broader international efforts aimed at supporting a resolution.