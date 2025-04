Trump says cost of almost all products including gasoline going down

U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday that the cost of all products including gasoline and groceries have been coming down as the U.S. takes in "record numbers" in tariffs.

Trump also claimed inflation in the U.S. is down, without disclosing any specific data, according to a post on social media platform Truth Social.

U.S. government data released on April 10 showed consumer prices unexpectedly fell in March.