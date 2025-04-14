Thousands of Israeli academics, teachers sign petitions to release Gaza hostages

More than 6,500 Israeli academics and teachers, as well as approximately 1,000 parents, signed petitions on Monday urging the government in Tel Aviv to secure the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, even if it meant ending the war in the enclave.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, approximately 3,500 academics signed a petition supporting a previous letter from Israeli Air Force reservists demanding the return of the hostages and the end of the war.

"We, members of the academic staff in higher education institutions, join the call of the Air Force soldiers and demand the immediate return of the hostages, even if it requires halting the war at once," the petition stated.

The academics argued that "the war primarily serves political and personal interests. Its continuation will lead to the deaths of hostages, soldiers, and innocent civilians and will drain the reserve forces."

They added that "as shown in the past, only a negotiated agreement can ensure the safe return of the abducted to Israel."

In a similar petition, over 3,000 teachers emphasized that "this is not a call to refuse military service, but a plea to save lives," the daily added.