President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran must abandon any drive for a nuclear weapon or face harsh consequences that could include a military strike on Tehran's nuclear facilities.

"Of course it does," Trump said when asked if a potential response could include strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Trump blames Biden and Zelensky for war in Ukraine

Trump accused his predecessorand Ukrainian Presidenof failing to prevent the war in Ukraine."President Zelenskyy and Crookeddid an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform."There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting," he continued, without giving details about how the invasion ordered by Russian Presidentin February 2022 could have been stopped.The war betweenis Biden's war, not his, Trump said. He said he had only recently taken office and had no problem preventing the war during his previous term because Putin respects him.The US president is pushing for a deal to end the war and maintains close ties to the Kremlin through his special envoyThe deal envisaged by Trump's government corresponds in several ways to Moscow's aspirations:would give up its aspirations to join NATO and US soldiers would not be part of a possible peacekeeping force.