President Xi Jinping said Monday that China and Vietnam should "jointly oppose unilateral bullying", Beijing's state media reported, as he made a state visit to the Southeast Asian nation in the shadow of US tariffs.

"We must strengthen strategic resolve, jointly oppose unilateral bullying, and uphold the stability of the global free trade system as well as industrial and supply chains," Xi told Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, according to the Xinhua news agency.