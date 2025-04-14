Anthrax outbreak kills 50 hippos in Virunga

Around 50 hippos have died due to an anthrax outbreak in Virunga National Park, Africa's oldest national park. The dead animals were found floating in a river south of Lake Edward, near the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

The local office of the DRC's Nature Conservation Institute (ICCN) in North Kivu warned the public to be cautious, especially advising against consuming wild animal meat.

"Although this disease primarily affects wildlife, it also carries the risk of transmission to humans and domestic animals," the statement said.

WHAT IS ANTHRAX?

Anthrax is a deadly disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, a spore-forming bacterium that can survive in soil for years. Spores can remain in areas where infected or dead animals were buried, and the disease can spread to humans, with inhalation being potentially fatal.

A REGION PLAGUED BY CONFLICT

Established in 1925, Virunga National Park is renowned for its mountain gorillas and rich biodiversity. It is also located in eastern DRC, a region that has faced armed conflict for over 30 years.

Previous anthrax-related deaths of hippos and other mammals have also occurred in Virunga and other African nature reserves.