Ukrainian fighter pilot dead in F-16 combat mission

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that a 26-year-old fighter pilot was killed during a combat mission involving an F-16 fighter jet, expressing condolences to the family and comrades of Capt. Pavlo Ivanov.

Zelenskyy said the military is investigating all aspects of the circumstances of the incident.

"Our F-16s, Mirages, MiGs, and the entire combat aviation are heroically executing military missions to defend our state and support ground operations," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

He added that Ukraine's Air Force continues to play a vital role in defending the country from Russian missile and drone attacks.

"We are proud of our warriors," he said, ending the message by saying: "Glory to Ukraine!"

The location and circumstances of Ivanov's death have not yet been made public.